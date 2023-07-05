7
Menu
News

Clinic owner, nurse dead after building collapsed on them - Report

Kasoa Building Collapse.png A scene of the ruins after building collapsed at Amanfrom

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two people have been reported dead after a building collapsed on them at Amanfrom-Kasoa.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, resulted in the death of two practising nurses.

Restoration Health Birth Care Centre was still under construction when it suddenly caved in.

The owner of the health centre, Hannah Lomotey, 55 and another nurse at the facility lost their lives in the building collapse.

In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Adom FM, a correspondent, Kofi Agyei stated that the owner of the clinic, Hannah Lomotey, died on the spot due to a pillar which split her stomach.

He further added that four people were transported to the Kasoa Polyclinic but the second deceased, also a nurse died from internal bleeding after she was knocked out by a part of the building.

Kofi Agyei, also added that the remaining three; twin children and another nurse are in critical condition and have been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

"This is a very sad development. Four people were found at the scene. Two people have lost their lives; Hannah Lomotey, 55 and the owner of the clinic died on the spot and another nurse also died at the Kasoa Polyclinic. The junior nurse died from internal bleeding while the owner died instantly from a pillar splitting her stomach," he added.

Between May 1 and May 9, 2023, the Greater Accra Region recorded three structural collapses.

ABJ/OGB

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks