Clinic owner, nurse dead after building collapsed on them - Report

A scene of the ruins after building collapsed at Amanfrom

Two people have been reported dead after a building collapsed on them at Amanfrom-Kasoa.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, resulted in the death of two practising nurses.



Restoration Health Birth Care Centre was still under construction when it suddenly caved in.



The owner of the health centre, Hannah Lomotey, 55 and another nurse at the facility lost their lives in the building collapse.



In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Adom FM, a correspondent, Kofi Agyei stated that the owner of the clinic, Hannah Lomotey, died on the spot due to a pillar which split her stomach.



He further added that four people were transported to the Kasoa Polyclinic but the second deceased, also a nurse died from internal bleeding after she was knocked out by a part of the building.

Kofi Agyei, also added that the remaining three; twin children and another nurse are in critical condition and have been transferred to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



"This is a very sad development. Four people were found at the scene. Two people have lost their lives; Hannah Lomotey, 55 and the owner of the clinic died on the spot and another nurse also died at the Kasoa Polyclinic. The junior nurse died from internal bleeding while the owner died instantly from a pillar splitting her stomach," he added.



Between May 1 and May 9, 2023, the Greater Accra Region recorded three structural collapses.



ABJ/OGB





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







