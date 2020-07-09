General News

Close down all junior and senior high schools to save lives – Dr Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP, Builsa South

The Deputy Ranking member on education committee in parliament and MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak is calling on government to close all Junior and Senior High Schools across the country with immediate effect to save the lives of the students.

He said he is in total support of parent and teacher unions calling for closure of junior and senior high schools and asked government to listen and act now.



Dr. Apaak revealed in an interview that, failure on the part of government to adhere to advice offered by educational stakeholders in providing PPEs and testing of students before reopening the schools has led to the challenges being witnessed in the various schools.

Mr. Apaak cited the happenings at Accra Girls Senior High School where six students and a number of teachers have tested positive for Covid-19. He also mentioned the unfortunate incident at KNUST Senior High School where a student was left to die out of fear that he has contracted Covid-19. He said this has created fear and panic among the students.



He suggested a mass testing of students must be carried out for all students, teachers and non-teaching staff before allowing them to vacate their schools until a very favourable time for schools to reopen.

