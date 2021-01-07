Close down schools which will breach Coronavirus protocols - GMA Vice President advocates

Dr. Frank Serebour, Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association

The Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) Dr. Frank Serebour has charged the government, Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) to close down both private and public schools which will disregard Covid-19 protocols.

President Akufo-Addo in his recent address to the nation on measures taken by government to ease Covid-19 restrictions announced that all students from Kindergarten to Junior High School will return to school on January 15 while Senior High Schools will reopen after January 15.



Dr. Frank Serebour speaking on Kumasi based Pure FM’s Morning Drive hosted by Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com charged school authorities to enforce Covid-19 directives as government has reopened schools.



According to Dr Frank Serebour, “I’m so excited about measures and directives government and GES have put in place to protect students from Covid-19”.



“Government has done his part, Ghana Education Service should force private and public school authorities to enforce Covid-19 protocols in schools. Parents should also do their best to monitor their children to support the school authorities” Dr Frank Serebour said.

The GMA Executive charged school authorities to enforce social distancing in school buses and classrooms.



“This is not the time school authorities will park students in school buses like sardine. They should get more additional buses or find ways and means to enforce social distancing in the school buses”.



Dr Frank Serebour advocated that “GES should embark on regular monitoring in schools and shut down schools which will disregard Covid-19 protocols.