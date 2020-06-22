General News

Close to 100 NPP MPs would have lost primaries if they had not been protected – A Plus

Celebrated musician, philanthropist and politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as A Plus, has noted that close to 100 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) would have lost the parliamentary primaries if the party had not protected 65 Members of Parliament from the competition by making them run unopposed.

In Saturday’s parliamentary primaries of the governing party, as high as 40 sitting MPs, including very influential MPs in the government, lost their bids to relatively new faces.



But A Plus has posited that the number could have reached about hundred if the party had not taken steps to protect some MPs from being contested.



“In all, 40 incumbent MPs were kicked out. If they had not forced 65 incumbent MPs on the people by asking them to run unopposed, there would’ve been close to 100 casualties,” he argued on Facebook.



Already some members of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have said that the defeat of the MPs is testament that the NPP government is performing unsatisfactorily.



Notable among them is NDC MP for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini, who has described the government’s performance as disappointing and chaotic, and therefore responsible for the defeat of the incumbent MPs.



However, some supporters of government have asserted that the defeat shows how internally democratic the NPP is.



List of defeated MPs below:



GREATER ACCRA REGION:



1. Nana Akua Owusu Afiriyie – Ablekuma North



2. Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon



3. Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South



4. Kofi Brako -Tema Central



5. Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro





ASHANTI REGION:



6. Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency



7. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency



8. Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency



9. Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency



10.Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency



11. Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo



12. Dr. Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi – Atwima Kwawoman



13. Nana Marfo Amaniapong – Kwabre North



14. Joseph Albert Quarm – Manso Nkwanta



CENTRAL REGION:



15. Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa

16. Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa



17. Nana Amoako – Upper Denkyira East



WESTERN REGION:



18. Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency



19. Ato Panford-Shama Constituency



20. Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency



21. Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency







UPPER EAST REGION:



22. Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency



UPPER WEST REGION:



23. Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency



24. Patrick Adama-Sissala West

25. Ridwan Abass-Sissala East



EASTERN REGION:



26. Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency



27. William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency



28. Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency



29. Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency



30. Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency



31. Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency



32. Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency



33. Kwaku Darfour – Nkawkaw



NORTHERN REGION:



34. Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency



35. Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency

BONO REGION:



36. Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency



37. Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency



NORTH-EAST REGION:



38. Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency



WESTERN-NORTH REGION:



39. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu- Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai



AHAFO REGION:



40. Joseph Daha – Asutifi North.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.