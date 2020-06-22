Close to 100 NPP MPs would have lost primaries if they had not been protected – A Plus

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Celebrated musician, philanthropist and politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, known widely as A Plus, has noted that close to 100 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) would have lost the parliamentary primaries if the party had not protected 65 Members of Parliament from the competition by making them run unopposed.
In Saturday’s parliamentary primaries of the governing party, as high as 40 sitting MPs, including very influential MPs in the government, lost their bids to relatively new faces.
But A Plus has posited that the number could have reached about hundred if the party had not taken steps to protect some MPs from being contested.
“In all, 40 incumbent MPs were kicked out. If they had not forced 65 incumbent MPs on the people by asking them to run unopposed, there would’ve been close to 100 casualties,” he argued on Facebook.
Already some members of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have said that the defeat of the MPs is testament that the NPP government is performing unsatisfactorily.
Notable among them is NDC MP for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini, who has described the government’s performance as disappointing and chaotic, and therefore responsible for the defeat of the incumbent MPs.
However, some supporters of government have asserted that the defeat shows how internally democratic the NPP is.
List of defeated MPs below:
GREATER ACCRA REGION:
1. Nana Akua Owusu Afiriyie – Ablekuma North
2. Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
3. Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
4. Kofi Brako -Tema Central
5. Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
ASHANTI REGION:
6. Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
7. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
8. Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
9. Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
10.Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
11. Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
12. Dr. Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi – Atwima Kwawoman
13. Nana Marfo Amaniapong – Kwabre North
14. Joseph Albert Quarm – Manso Nkwanta
CENTRAL REGION:
15. Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
16. Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
17. Nana Amoako – Upper Denkyira East
WESTERN REGION:
18. Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
19. Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
20. Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
21. Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
UPPER EAST REGION:
22. Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency
UPPER WEST REGION:
23. Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
24. Patrick Adama-Sissala West
25. Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
EASTERN REGION:
26. Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
27. William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
28. Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
29. Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
30. Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
31. Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
32. Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
33. Kwaku Darfour – Nkawkaw
NORTHERN REGION:
34. Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
35. Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
BONO REGION:
36. Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
37. Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
NORTH-EAST REGION:
38. Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
WESTERN-NORTH REGION:
39. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu- Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai
AHAFO REGION:
40. Joseph Daha – Asutifi North.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- I 'fed' Mahama’s brother, when he was ‘neglected’ - Chairman Wontumi
- I still believe NPP won 2012 elections-Sammi Awuku laments
- Oti NPP Chairman presents motorbikes to facilitate party activities
- John Mahama always being misled by liars and bogus informants – Sammi Awuku
- NPP gives NDC 7 days to name one youth policy
- Read all related articles