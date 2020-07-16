Politics

Closing schools is the most feeble, unreasonable argument – Justin Koduah

Lawyer Justin Koduah

Secretary to the mass registration committee of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Justin Koduah has expressed disapproval of a statement from the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) COVID-19 team, calling on government to close down schools.

The National Democratic Congress’ COVID-19 technical team called on government to immediately shut down schools to prevent more students from contracting the coronavirus disease.



In a statement, the COVID-19 technical team stated that cases were spreading among students in various schools across the country and called on the government to value the lives of the students by reversing the decision to reopen schools.



However, Lawyer Justin Koduah thinks otherwise. On Pure Morning Drive he said:

"Schools around the world are reopening, Ghana is not the first to reopen schools. the world has come to realise that the virus is here with us. Closing down schools won’t stop the spread. Complying with the protocols will instead slow the spread. so why do people recommend closure?”



"Bro Kwame, (pointing to the host), I would be very much surprised if our schools deny receiving Personal Protective Equipment from government. The Ghana Education Service has facilitated the distribution of the PPEs to all schools in the country, and students must use them and comply with other protocols to stay safe. But to call for closure of schools is not a reasonable argument. Life must go on anyway.”



The Chief Executive Officer of Youth Employment Agency(YEA) appealed to parents to exercise patience and not be in a rush to pick up wards from school, adding: ‘President Akufo-Addo won’t put lives of Ghanaians at risk’

