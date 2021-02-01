Closure hits EPA head office for disinfection

The EPA closes for disinfection

EPA’s head office in Accra will be close from Monday, February 1, to Wednesday, February 3, 2021, to make way for disinfection, a statement from the outfit has stated.

“The head office would be closed from Monday, 1st February 2021 to Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 to allow all the offices to be disinfected. The office would be re-opened on Thursday, 4th February 2021,” it stated.



The statement which was signed by Executive Director, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Environmental Protection Agency, indicated that they are doing this to create a safe environment for their workers.



“The Executive Management in its resolve to continue to create a safe environment has issued the following additional measures,” the statement stated.

Also, it stated that the “Heads of Departments are to ensure staff work from home.”



Read the full statement below:



