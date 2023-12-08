Clothe anti-LGBTQ bill in political colours and it will not be passed - NPP MP warns

Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chair of Parliament's Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has issued a warning of potential obstruction to the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill if it becomes politicised.

The bill aims to regulate LGBTQ+ activities, with provisions covering protection and support for affected individuals.



Following accusations by the bill's sponsors that the majority caucus is deliberately impeding its progress, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi emphasised the bill's non-political nature.



He cautioned against attempts to politicise the legislation, stating that the press conference that was organised by the minority caucus in which they alleged some of the majority caucus MPs have been compromised by LGBT+ interests, "was in bad faith, and they should desist from that".

He said: "All members of parliament agreed that we must prosecute this bill. Therefore, I must warn that any attempts by anybody who would want to clothe this bill with political colours, will suffer non-passage of the bill."



Mr Anyimadu-Antwi disputed claims of the Majority blocking the bill and highlighted the extensive GH¢900,000 spent on a 9-day public hearing to address concerns from various stakeholders.



"When we met at a committee meeting, it was not a one-sided hearing. We spent some time on this until we presented our report. If leadership has not agreed that we are going to consider a bill, I see no reason why I, the chairman, will get up and say I want to prosecute it."