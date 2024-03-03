Clothes get a second life at GoTo Ghana's ‘clothes rehab’ event

The event aimed at tackling the global issue of waste management

Source: Michael Ackon, Contributor

In a world struggling with excessive waste, GoTo Ghana, in partnership with Upcycle It Ghana and Calcul, hosted a unique event titled "Clothes Rehab" on Saturday, February 24th.

Held at The Or Foundation in Accra, the event aimed to tackle the global issue of waste management by promoting sustainable practices and empowering communities through the lens of African resourcefulness.



The event challenged the conventional view of waste as disposable, encouraging participants to see it as a valuable resource with potential for transformation. This resonated deeply with Ghanaians, drawing inspiration from their cultural traditions, particularly the "Oye Adie Yie" - mobile or stationary tailors known for their alteration or dressmaking magic on garments - and the "Asasawa" concept, an age-old principle of ingenuity.



Clothes Rehab wasn't just about talks; it was about hands-on experience. A vibrant "Clothing Exchange Corner" allowed participants to swap garments from their wardrobes, breathing new life into them with finer ones. Repair and alteration stations, upcycling workshops, and a textile recycling corner provided practical knowledge and tools, fostering a sense of community and collective action.

According to attendees, the event had an impact. Ananya, a participant, shared, "I didn't know engagements like this were happening in Accra, where I could transform my old clothes into something new and stylish. Now I look forward to seeing more plastic waste management initiatives in Accra."



BlackImageGh, another attendee, commented, "The Clothes Rehab event was not just about repairing clothes; it was about repairing our relationship with fashion and the planet."



By harnessing Ghana's rich cultural heritage, GoTo Ghana sets a good example. Clothes Rehab's success underscores the potential to transform waste into opportunities for economic empowerment and a more sustainable future. As GoTo Ghana continues its mission, its message of "Reimagining Waste" serves as a call to action, urging individuals and communities to embrace resourcefulness and build a world where waste is valued and repurposed for the benefit of all.