Cloudy conditions expected over most parts of the country this morning - Ghana Meteo

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country this morning, becoming partly cloudy as the day progresses.

Later in the day, chances of thunderstorms and rain are expected over portions of the country's coastal, middle belt and the northern sector.

However, early morning mist and fog patches are expected over places in the hilly and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

