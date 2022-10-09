Club House Ghana to hold fundraiser to support mental health

The event is set for October 29

Source: Joshua Amo, Contributor

Clubhouse Ghana is organizing its maiden Virtual Fundraising and Thanksgiving Event (with the Zoom ID: 516 902 4011) in conjunction with Rotary E-Club of Chennai Shakthi in India in the name of Mental Health Rehabilitation and Advocacy as a whole.

The virtual event slated for Saturday, 22nd October 2022 at 6pm GMT will immensely thank every contributing donor to date; and also detail the pledges and donations that have been received as Clubhouse Ghana opened its doors and began operations at their Oyarifa Office this year.



*All donations will go towards saving lives and adopting patients. Every amount raised will be quantified to assure the donors of the specific amounts that will be utilized to take care of a patient's transportation, feeding, apprenticeship costs, training or actual rehabilitation, so that each donor knows exactly where their money is going to. Essentially, donors can even keep in touch with the patients that they have supported financially and keep track of how their donations are used by the organization.*



The goal is to first acknowledge all initial donors publicly and to thank in advance new partners, sponsors, corporations, organizations, philanthropists and supporters on an ongoing basis with Annual Fundraising and Thanksgiving events.



On 1st August, 2022, Clubhouse Ghana was officially listed as one of 322 Clubhouse-Franchised Rehabilitation Centers in the world under the auspices of Clubhouse International www.clubhouse-intl.org



Clubhouse International invited the Clubhouse Ghana CEO and Founder, ML Brookshire to Speak at their World Seminar from 17th to 22nd September after honorably acknowledging Clubhouse Ghana as the "First in West Africa". With this great feat, Clubhouse International pledged to support our local Ghana Rehabilitation Center to gain Accreditation and continual Sponsorship.



Clubhouse Ghana is spearheaded by its "tenacious CEO and Founder" as quoted by the Clubhouse International article https://clubhouse-intl.org/what-we-do/international-directory/?lt=country&country=Ghana when it finally got listed on its global accredited list and website. The organization will be collaborating with The Rotary E-Club Of Chennai Shakthi and its additional partners and celebrity collaborators and personalities for the upcoming event.



During the Launch of Clubhouse Ghana on 21st December 2021, several Speakers, Dignitaries and personalities came together to speak on the organization's laudable achievements.

Amongst the virtual Speakers were Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor Of Liberia, Deputy Minister Of Health and CEO of NHIS, Honorable Okoe Boye, CEO, Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei, Lead Psychiatrist, Dr. Sammy Ohene of Accra Psychiatric Hospital and Korle Bu, Former Assistant District Governor of the Rotary Club of Houston, Dick Kuriger, CEO, Clubhouse International, Joel Corcoran, President, Rotary Club of Katy, Artistes, Pozo Hayes, Pat Thomas, Reggie Rockstone, Gyedu Blay-Ambolley, Connell Thompson, Nakuye Miller, leading Mental Health experts, Therapists, Rotarians across the Globe and other avid supporters of the cause.



The Launch was hosted by Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) and was successfully attendee by hundreds of individuals all over the world via the virtual interface. Once again, the organization hopes that its partners and collaborators will join them on Saturday, 22nd October 2022 to continue the legacy and visible awareness within the Mental Health space.



Please do not hesitate to give freely using the following channels before, during or after the upcoming event. Pledges will also be accepted on the day of the event by our MC on the evening of 22nd October.



Channels for Giving:



1. http://www.gofundme.com/ML4LyfeFoundation (HYPERLINK)



2. Mobile Money Payments to Account Name: Clubhouse Ghana and MoMo number: +233 597 387 368



3. Ghana Bank Account Details

Account name: Clubhouse Ghana



First National Bank



GHC Account: 62001151860



US Dollar Account: 62001151878



Indeed, Mental Health is a true menace and it still remains as a worrisome plague shrouded by stigma and ignorance in our present culture and terrain.



Our Ghanaian community needs to focus more attention on Mental Health and support Clubhouse Ghana as it continues to champion the cause publicly in order to sensitize individuals on the importance of Health and Wellness and Emotional Stability. We need to pay critical attention to the menace but also do our best to save our unfortunate brothers and sisters who happen to have fallen victims to the disease and varying conditions.



ALSO READ: https://starrfm.com.gh/2021/12/clubhouse-international-to-set-africas-first-rehabilitation-center-in-ghana/

In the organization's persistent and determined efforts to play a meaningful role in contributing to the mental health challenge across Ghana, the amazing Clubhouse Ghana Team members and Directors have done an awesome job of keeping the vision alive. Truly, the outfit will continue in its efforts to make an indelible and positive mark on the throes of mental illness whilst partnering with Rotary E-Club of Chennai Shakthi this last quarter.



The upcoming virtual fundraising event is designed to open an online opportunity for interested and concerned individuals and companies to donate to Clubhouse Ghana.



Thanking all supporters for your future contributions and donations to Clubhouse Ghana www.ml4lyfe.com/clubhouse



