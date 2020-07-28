Politics

‘Clueless’ Akufo-Addo has no solution to Ghana’s problems – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC, and President Akufo-Addo

The Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama taken on the current President of Ghana, describing him as a clueless leader who does not have solutions to problems confronting the country.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer made this known when he addressed party Executives at the University of Professional Studies(UPSA) in Accra.



He indicated that for the past four years, Akufo-Addo and his government have created job losses through the deliberate collapse of indigenous companies and dehumanizing Ghanaians; an indication that he does not have any solutions for the country.



“Akufo-Addo is a president who has no real solutions for the people of Ghana, a president who is hell bent on staying in power, a president who is disenfranchising Ghanaians and replacing the same voter register that brought him into power.”

The former President of Ghana called on Ghanaians to come together and rally behind the Umbrella fraternity to salvage the sinking Ghana.



On payment of depositors funds of Financial Institutions closed down by Akufo-Addo led administration, the NDC Flagbearer said “We will Within one year of being in office pay customers of the collapsed financial institutions all funds locked up. We shall not put together any long plan that will delay the payment”.

