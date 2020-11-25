Coalition calls for expedite action to seek Justice for victims of The Gambia killings

Ghanaians numbering up 44 were killed in the Gambia

Jammeh2Justice Ghana Coalition, a pressure group seeking justice for the murdered Ghanaians and other migrants in The Gambia, has called on the government to expedite action to seek justice for the victims.

According to the Coalition, though Gambian soldiers who actively participated in the killing of the 44 Ghanaians have since 2009 confessed that they murdered the Ghanaians on the orders of President Yahya Jammeh, Ghana had not initiated any process to seek justice for the victims.



Madam Regina Amanfo, Project Manager of the Coalition speaking at a press conference in Kumasi to commemorate the massacre of the 44 Ghanaians in the Gambia, said justice was the surest way to put the souls of the victims at rest.



The event was organized in collaboration with Human Right Watch, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiatives, the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and Amnesty international.



In 2009, two Gambian soldiers working for a hit squad allegedly controlled by former President Yahya Jammeh admitted to participating in the 2005 execution of 56 West African migrants, including 44 Ghanaians on the orders of the President.



Lieutenant Malick and Corporal Omar Jallow revealed to the Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission that the migrants were executed by the orders of former President Jammeh.



Madam Amanfo said since the killings, civil society organisations and international groups had been calling for justice for the victims and their families.

She called on the government to seek the extradition of Mr Jammeh to face justice in Ghana for the 2005 massacre of the 44 Ghanaian migrants in The Gambia.



Mr William Nyarko, the Coordinator of the coalition said the primary objective of the coalition was to seek justice for the 44 Ghanaians.



He commended Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament for referring the matter to the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament for discussions and hoped the outcome would help bring justice to the victims.



Mr Martin Kyere, a survivor and spokesperson for the victims’ families recounting the event, said the 44 Ghanaians and other migrants were massacred while using an unapproved route through the Gambia to seek greener pastures in other countries.



“We urged the government to give our case, which constitutes the single highest number of unlawful killings and enforced disappearance in The Gambia, the attention it deserves,” he stated.



Mr Kyere called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo and all presidential candidates to commit to ensure justice and compensation for the victims’ families and survivors of the July 22nd 2005 massacre in The Gambia.