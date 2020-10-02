Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers call for dissolution of Teacher Unions over unpaid salaries

Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers believe the Unions are not up to their task

A group calling itself, Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers is calling for the dissolution of various Teacher Unions in the country as the government is yet to pay their legacy arrears.

According to a member of the group, Richard Oppong, the Teachers Unions fail to work in the interests of members regarding the payment of their arrears.



He made this known in a demonstration organized by the Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Effua Sunderland park in Accra.



“Forget about our teacher union, they have been collecting our documents severally. I have submitted more than seven times. They take the documents and tell us that they will work on it. Personally, I will say that the teacher union should be dissolved. Each teacher should be free and devoid of joining any teacher union because they are not working for us,” he said.

President of the Coalition of Aggrieved Teachers, Effah Kweku Tabiri noted that members are fed up of resubmitting their payslip every time they embark on a demonstration for payment of their legacy arrears.



He explained that the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) possess these documents hence these repeated requests from them are attempts to postpone the payment.



In a media engagement following a stakeholder meeting at the Accra Divisional Headquarters, the group said it is giving the government an ultimatum of October 31, 2020, to resolve the matter else they will picket their premises again.