Coalition of La Associations bares teeth at Ghana Armed Forces over 114 acres of land

Ghana Armed Forces logo

The Coalition of La Associations (COLA) has picked a bone of contention with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over 114 acres of land.

The land, situated around Kpeletso/East Airport La, was reportedly released to the Traditional Council.



In an earlier statement, the Ghana Armed Forces warned the general public to stay away from all of its lands following the performance of customary rites to signify reclamation.



Though GAF acknowledged that there were ongoing discussions by a committee set up by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to deliberate and recommend possible measures to resolve the dispute, it said it did not receive any directives from the Ministry of Defence to release any land to the La Traditional Council.



But COLA, in a press statement described GAF’s statement as misleading and unfortunate.



The Coalition of La Associations asserted that the Ghana Armed Force was aware of steps to acquire 140 acres of the land at Kpeletso and 114 acres were ceded to the La Stool.



It further said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed after years of deliberations and the grant of mutual concessions.

“The Ghana Armed Forces cannot pretend not to be aware of the deliberations and documentation executed in respect of the land,” the statement read in parts.



COLA entreated the Ghana Armed Forces to act in fairness and respect the rights of the La Stool for peaceful co-existence.



“Any action contrary to this will be illegal, unlawful and a recipe for chaos,” the statement warned.



