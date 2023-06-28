1
Coalition of Muslim Organisations entreats MPs to vote in favour of anti-gay bill

Kumasi Central Mosque 2 File photo

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

The Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG) has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to vote for the Proper Human Sexual Practice and Ghanaian Value bill to be passed into law.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, in Accra, COMOG said it expected the Muslim Caucus of Parliament to rally all other members to vote for the bill.

“As Muslims, we passionately expect our Muslim Caucus in Parliament, especially, to come together and vote for the bill at the same time. to demonstrate their belief of the teachings of Islam,” the press release stated.

“It is instructive to note that, in a survey conducted and reported by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), over 95% of Ghanaians are against the practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana. This we believe should serve as a guide to our parliamentarians to debate in support of the bill and vote for it…”

The release urged Muslims and the public to keenly follow the debate on the floor of Parliament and ensure that any MP, who debated against the bill did not return to Parliament after the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“So, we would like to encourage all to use the alignment of the debate of MPs to decide their fortunes in the upcoming 2024 elections.”

The release encouraged all Imams who would lead Eid prayer during the Eidul- Adha to use the occasion to reiterate the position of Islam on the practices of the LGBTQI+ community.

Source: GNA
