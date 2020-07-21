General News

Coalition urges government to act against vigilantism

The Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism (CCSAPV) has urged the government to “take matters of vigilantism seriously” and ensure that justice is dispensed “fairly and equally” to inspire confidence in the public.

A press statement issued by the Coalition and signed by Mr Eben Kwaku Fenuku, the Acting Chairman, said it was disturbed by reports that some armed men disrupted the ongoing voter registration of voters at Dormaa West in the Bono Region, Asutifi South in the Ahafo Region, and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.



It, therefore, urged government to implement the White Paper on the Emile Short Commission’s recommendation on the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election violence.



The Coalition said that would discourage the public from seeking personal and instant justice should any one perceive wrongdoing ahead of the December 7 General Election.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has condemned the acts of verbal and physical abuses on its officials at some centres and asked the security agencies to investigate violent acts that disrupted registration processes at some centres.



The Commission said, “These acts constitute a breach of the Vigilante and Related Offenses Act, 2019 Act 999. The Act seeks to disband violent activities of political parties and makes political vigilantism an offence punishable by a prison term.”



The EC reminded the public, particularly, political party agents that any person who wished to challenge an applicant based on ineligibility must fill a challenge form, which would then be presented to the District Registration Review Committee for ruling.

