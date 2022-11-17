Cock and bull story: Anyenini discredits NPP MPs on pro-Ofori-Atta bribery attempt

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini has described claims by some New Patriotic Party(NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) that they rejected bribes from a businessman to get them to let go their demand for the dismissal of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta us a cocktail and bull story.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akim North and a Former Deputy Minister of Railway Development, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi first broke the news about the attempt by a wealthy unnamed businessman to give them money under the pretext of mediating the standoff between the NPP MPs and government over the continuous stay of the Finance Minister in office.



According to him, the money was returned and the alleged ‘bribe giver’ sent away. His disclosure was corroborated by Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who assured that the matter will be investigated.



However, the host of Newsfile on Joynews and private legal practitioner Sampson Lardi Anyenini believes the NPP MPs failure to name and cause the said businessman to be arrested for attempted bribery cast doubts on their claims of returning the bribe.



“Spokesperson for the MPs, a lawyer of “good character”, simply told the world a cock-and-bull story that they took the money but later returned it and advised this man, who should be in custody, against the conduct.

"The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, corroborated the allegation. But we have not heard anything about his promise that parliament will investigate it. How many of the MPs took the bribe, and at what time did how many of them return it to this corrupt businessman, who had to wait for how long to take back his bribe money? If we can’t be helped by the CCTV in parliament, none of the MPs took evidence of the criminal conduct they were so appalled by?” he questioned.



While charging the Special Prosecutor to take interest in the matter and fish out the said businessman, he intimated that the shielded businessman could possibly be benefitting from the economic mess the country has been plunged into and the stay of Ken Ofori Atta in office.



He stated further “This unnamed businessman is he benefiting from the economic mess and conflict of interest concerns the MPs raise against the ministers that they join many Ghanaians to ask the President to get rid of?”



Mr Anyenini charged constituents of the said NPP MPs to punish the law makers at the polls if they fail to blow the cover of the businessman.