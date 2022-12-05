Cocoa farmer killed by fallen tree at Mankranso

File photo

A 65-year-old cocoa farmer has met her untimely death after a falling tree fell on her in a bush at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body, identified as Madam Habiba was reportedly found by some family members who had thronged to the farm in search of her after she spent more than the usual time in the bush on Sunday, December 5, 2022.



According to relations of the deceased, she had earlier revealed she was going to work on one of her farms but delayed more than the usual time she returns home.



Several hours after she failed to return, they suspected something was amiss and traced her to the farm where they spotted her trapped under a fallen tree dead in view of the fact that there was no one available to rescue him at the time of the incident.

Some of the family members who spoke to OTEC News said they suspect the tree to have fallen during a torrential downpour accompanied with heavy storm in the area.



Her body has since been buried by the family immediately after she was recovered from the bush.