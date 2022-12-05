0
Menu
News

Cocoa farmer killed by fallen tree at Mankranso

Fallen Tree.jpeg File photo

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A 65-year-old cocoa farmer has met her untimely death after a falling tree fell on her in a bush at Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body, identified as Madam Habiba was reportedly found by some family members who had thronged to the farm in search of her after she spent more than the usual time in the bush on Sunday, December 5, 2022.

According to relations of the deceased, she had earlier revealed she was going to work on one of her farms but delayed more than the usual time she returns home.

Several hours after she failed to return, they suspected something was amiss and traced her to the farm where they spotted her trapped under a fallen tree dead in view of the fact that there was no one available to rescue him at the time of the incident.

Some of the family members who spoke to OTEC News said they suspect the tree to have fallen during a torrential downpour accompanied with heavy storm in the area.

Her body has since been buried by the family immediately after she was recovered from the bush.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin