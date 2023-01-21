0
Cocoa farmers at Asuom agitate over mining activities

Mining1121.png File Photo

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Farmers in Asuom have kicked against a mining company called AC Zenon mining company which has come to Asuom to do mining.

The farmers say the company has started grading their farms without any consultations from them.

They say any attempt to meet the owners of this company has proved futile.

The farmers said the company has already presented items to the traditional rulers.

But they have warned they would not allow anyone to engage in mining activities in the community.

Chief farmer of Asuom Mr. Isaac Asante also said AC Zenon mining company has never met farmers on the issue as some claimed.

He called on authorities to intervene since the mining activities would deprive them of their livelihoods.

Other farmers indicated that they have gone to court over the matter since COCOBOD had given them fertilizers for their work and are expected to pay back.

Meanwhile, the farmers have alleged that some farmers have been bribed with money by the company so they will give up their lands to the mining company.

