Cocoa farmers in Western North laud Cocobod's pollination programme

According to farmers, the initiative has helped the increase of Cocoa yield in the area

Some Cocoa Farmers at Sefwi-Asawinso in the Waiwso Municipality of the Western North Region have commended the government and Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for introducing good policies that have resulted in the increase of Cocoa yield in the area.

The farmers are particularly happy with the hand pollination, which according to them have helped in the increase of Cocoa yield in the area.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sefwi-Asawinso on the success of the hand pollination programme, Mr Yakubu Osman, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary farmers, said the hand pollination had boasted Cocoa production as one tree could now produce an average of 60 pods.



He explained that Cocoa farmers now earn 40 percent extra in terms of cash and production and called on COCOBOD to sustain the programme so as to boast Cocoa production in the country.

Mr Osman also called for the expansion of the Programme to include more farms since it would go a long way to increase Cocoa production to feed the world.



He also explained that the programme had not only boosted production but has also created employment avenues for the teeming youth.