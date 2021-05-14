Cocoa purchasing clerk dies after his motor rams into a pick-up

The accident was as a result of overtaking, according to authorities

A cocoa purchasing clerk was killed after a motorbike he was riding rammed into a pick-up with registration number NR 4141-Y.

The pick-up according to eyewitnesses, was from Juaboso heading to Bonsu Nkwanta, while the clerk was heading in the opposite direction.



However, the clerk overtook another vehicle and reportedly ran into the pick-up.



The clerk, 40, has been identified as Akwasi Francis Andani.

Rainbow Online has also gathered that he had dropped his wife at a lorry station and was heading back home when the incident occurred.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue whereas the pick-up driver is assisting the Ghana Police Service with the investigation.