Coconut seller sentenced 10 years for defilement at Twifo Praso

File Photo

Correspondence from Central Region

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced Emmanuel Ofori, a 32-year-old coconut seller, to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old girl.



The convict pleaded guilty simpliciter but the court convicted him on his plea as the survivor was a female under the age of 16 years.



The court was presided over by Her Ladyship Veronique Praba Tetteh, who sat as a relieving Judge at the circuit court one.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako told the court that the complainant, Madam Debora Kumi, is a farmer and grandmother to the survivor.



He said the survivor and Ofori all lived at Twifo Praso in Twifo Atti-Morkwa district in the Central Region.

Chief Inspector said on Monday, July 17, at about 07:00 hours, Madam Deborah sent the survivor to sell com dough at Twifo Praso Township.



In the process, the survivor met the accused, and under the pretext of buying some of the corn dough, the accused took the survivor to his house.



Ofori lured the survivor into his room, undressed himself, undressed the survivor and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her on the floor.



After the act, Ofori gave her GHC 5.00 to buy food. Survivor after reaching home, revealed the ordeal she had gone through at the hands of Ofori to Deborah.



A case was reported at Twifo Praso Dovvsu by Deborah, leading to the arrest of the Ofori.

Police Medical Report Form was issued to the Ofori to send the survivor to any Government Hospital for Medical examination, treatment and endorsement. The accused was cautioned.



On Tuesday, July 18, Deborah returned the Medical Form from Twifo Praso District Hospital duly endorsed, indicating that the hymen of the survivor was absent.



Ofori was charged with the offence as stated on the charge sheet and arraigned for court