Coffin allegedly stolen by Sakawa boys found inside Apostolic Church cemetery

The missing coffin was found at the cemetery

Residents of Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have been left in a state of shock after waking up Wednesday to see an uncovered stolen coffin at a cemetery in the community.

According to Kwaku Kwakye who is the carpenter who owns the coffin, the coffin was allegedly stolen from his workshop by Sakawa boys without the cover and he has since been looking for the coffin and the culprits.



All efforts to find the coffin proved futile and according to him, he had since forgotten about it. But he was called on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 that the coffin had been found at the cemetery at the New Apostolic Church cemetery.

Some residents who were at the cemetery to have a look at the coffin which had been missing for sometime now, alleged that it had been used to perform many money rituals known in the local parlance as Sakawa.



They expressed shock about the fact that a coffin which has been stolen will end up at a Cemetery.