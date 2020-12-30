Col Bernard Pantoa pulled out as Commander of 66 Artillery Regiment

Colonel Pantoa has been appointed Director Corporate Affairs at GAFCSC

A pullout ceremony has been held for Colonel Bernard Baba Pantoa, Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Colonel Pantoa has been appointed Director Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) and would be succeeded by Lt Col. Edward Sarpong Appiah, who was the Commander Rear of the Regiment.



Col. Pantoa has held the command position for three years, three months, and 17 days.



The pullout was preceded by a string of military customary rites that accompanied the power transfer and included the exchange of the unit flag, the command lanyard and baton.



Col Pantoa extended tributes to all who supported his leadership, especially through the tumultuous era of separatist aggression in the Volta and Oti Regions.



He mentioned the Military High Command’s support in containing the threat and assured the people of the two regions of the Regiment’s guarantee of peace and security.

“Let me take this opportunity to assure the people of the Volta and Oti Regions that the 66th Artillery Regiment will continue to defend and protect the citizens of the two regions from any group or individual who attempts to destabilise the Regions.



Be assured that this Regiment will deal with such groups and individuals ruthlessly,” Col. Pantoa stated, and called on the people of the two Regions to protect the peace.



Col Pantoa lauded the working relationship and support received from the Regional Minister, the Coordinating Council, and the Regional Security Council.



He also commended the support of officers of the Regiment and their wives, and said, “I am proud of the hardworking, loyal and professional soldiers that I had the opportunity to command.”



Col. Pantoa extended gratitude to the Ghana Artillery Officers Association, and also the Volta Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association, which had granted him an honorary member status.

The outgoing commander congratulated Lt Col. Appiah on his appointment, and expressed faith in his leadership and promised to support him whenever needed.



Brig. Gen. Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, GOC Southern Command and guest of honour, said Col. Pantoa had “never been found wanting in maintaining peace in Volta and Oti.



“He brought his energy to bear on this Regiment, and I am confident that your name will be on the hearts of officers of the Regiment,” he said.



Brig. General Nsiah said the 66 Artillery Regiment had produced quality leaders for the nation and the armed forces, and that the new commander would be inheriting leadership over a “great unit that is motivated, hardworking and disciplined.”



He advised the new leader to proceed “cautiously”, and “exploit opportunities to build on the successes” of his predecessor.

The incoming Commander was born in December 1976, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Botany with Biochemistry, and also a Masters of Science degree in Defense and International Politics from the GAFCSC.



He was enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy in October 2002 and was posted to the 66 Artillery Regiment as a Lieutenant and troop leader after being commissioned from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst (RMAS) in the United Kingdom.



He has held several positions both local and on foreign missions, including peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, witnessed the ceremony with leaders of the various Regional security Commands.