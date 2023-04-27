Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat

MP hopeful for Jaman South Constituency, Col Kwadwo Damoah

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Col Damoah has developed a sudden interest in the Jaman South Constituency seat.

The former Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Col. Kwadwo Damoah, has declared his intention to contest when the NPP opens nominations for elections to be held in orphan constituencies across the country.



According to Col. Damoah, he will contest in the Jaman South Constituency in the Bono Region when nominations are opened.



He made this known when he was speaking on Drobo-based Kiss FM.



Col Damoah’s appointment as the Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority was terminated by President Akufo-Addo in October 2022.



Kwadwo Damoah obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSC) in Administration (Accounting) from the University of Ghana, Legon.



In 2005, he had his Master of Arts (MA) Degree in International Affairs, also from the University of Ghana, Legon. He proceeded to the Ghana School of Law in 2006, where he finished with LLB (Law) and partnered with a law firm in Accra.

Kwadwo Damoah became a lecturer at Zenith University College in Accra. He worked at the Faculty of Law and Business Department from 2010 to 2018.



Between 2005 and 2009, he was at the Ghana Armed Forces’ Directorate of Manpower Planning (DMP).



Col. Damoah was then put in charge of the recruitment and enlistment processes for new personnel. With his exceptional financial skills, Kwadwo Damoah again served as the Service Financial Comptroller at the Army Headquarters in Ghana for six years till 2002.



Col. Kwadwo Damoah is the former Directorate of Manpower Planning at the Ghana Armed Forces, the UN Medal for Peacekeeping, the former Financial Comptroller and Financial Advisor at the Ghana Armed Forces, the Pensions Assessment Board, and the Executive Secretary.



He is the former service financial comptroller at Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Battalion 29 and Ghana Battalion 39, worked at UN Interim Force in Lebanon and Airborne Force Tamale.