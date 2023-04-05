11
'Col. Gaddafi, I know him; I met him twice' - Adom-Otchere recounts

Adom Otchere Gaddafi Paul Adom-Otchere extolled Gaddafi on GEG

Wed, 5 Apr 2023

Good Evening Ghana show host, Paul Adom-Otchere has recounted two meetings with former Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Adom-Otchere, who described himself as an eternal admirer of Gaddafi stressed that despite his love for the man, he believed that Gaddafi was a strongman who took away freedoms of his people despite catering for their social and economic needs.

He recalled how a 10-year-old Paul was among hundreds of school children taken from Burma Camp to welcome visiting Gaddafi at the airport during the Jerry John Rawlings era.

In the case of their second meeting, he recounted on the April 4 edition of his show: "fast forward in 2000, Kufuor was president and he came, by then I had gained some traction.

"So, at the El-Wak stadium I was allowed to go in there behind the VIP. I got close to him, he spoke softly I fell in love with this hero more. And I was telling him I was in Ghana when he came the first time."

Adom-Otchere was doing an analysis on his programme premised on a write-up that Ghana needed to learn governance lessons from Rwanda.

In disagreeing with the claim as advanced by Evans Mensah of Joy News, he enumerated how Kagame had monopolized power in Rwanda and become a Gaddafi-like person.

Adom-Otchere insisted that individual freedoms and true multiparty politics as Ghana currently practised is something Rwanda does not have because of a strongman like Kagame.

He referenced Obama's famous 'Africa needs strong institutions not strongmen' to buttress his argument.

