Collaborate with us to help clamp down on 'Galamsey' criminals – Galamsey Operators Assoc. to govt

Galamsey activities have marred the environment

The President of National Association of Galamsey operators in Ghana, Nana Ayim Duodu has called on government to involve his outfit in the fight against illegal mining in the country.

In his view, “eliminating Galamsey is not an easy task” because there are several categories of mining groups such as the community miners, small scale miners and illegal miners who have been generalized under the 'Galamsey' umbrella.



However, according to him, National Association of Galamsey operators in Ghana have “proper documents governing our mining operations and we are law-abiding”.



He told Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom on Thursday, 6 May 2021 that the Association is in full support of President Akufo-Addo's directives in fighting Galamsey.



But, he revealed that some politicians, including District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs), are guilty of partaking in illegal mining activities from all sides of the political divid in the country.



Nana Ayim Duodu, therefore, asked President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to authorize them to expose the culprit and provide ample security to protect him and his members.

“We in the association are involved in mining as well and we know what happens on the grounds. We know those responsible. That is why we want government to give us the power.



“They should give us the power and security to name and show politicians who are actively involved and where their cohorts operate illegally”.



“We in the association have accepted this as our source of livelihood and so we are operating legally so we are ready to expose illegal operators,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, some two hundred Police Officers of the Ghana Police Service have been commissioned to provide security for large-scale mining companies' concessions across the country.



The officers deployed Wednesday, 5 May 2021, had undergone a 10-day redeployment training programme at the Ghana Police Command and Staff College in Winneba of the Central Region

They studied courses including Mineral law, Voluntary Principles, Human Rights, Officer Safety, Weapon Handling, and Use of Minimum Force.



The Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the sector Minister, underscored the importance of the deployment, adding that the Government was determined to build a "viable and sustainable mining industry to mutually benefit the State and the investment community".



He commended the five-member Committee inaugurated by the Sector Minister to oversee the provision of security for the mines, and thus, urged them to continue their good work to ensure sustainable mining practices.



Speaking on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Supt. Henry Ayisi Mensah, admonished the officers to exhibit professionalism at all levels and not to condone and connive in illegalities.