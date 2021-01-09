Collate Techiman South results before 8th Parliament begins session - CAMAG urges EC

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

Source: Robert Tachie, Contributor

The Concerned Assembly Members Association of Ghana (CAMAG) has added its voice to calls for the Electoral Commission to redeem its 'sunken image' by collating the results of the parliamentary elections held on December 7, last year.

The Association has indicated strongly that it is the EC's duty to ensure the will of the people in Techiman South is not subverted adding that they need to be represented in the 8th Parliament.



This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. David Atta Twum, the National Coordinator, Concerned Assembly Members Association of Ghana, and issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dormaa Ahenkro.



"The December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections were marred with fraud and inconsistencies on the part of the Electoral Commission especially during collation at the various collation centres and how brutal forces were used by the security agencies to favour the ruling government in some constituencies. It is absurd the kind of impunity and fraud that is being perpetrated on the good people of Techiman South. It is more saddening to note that the two leading political parties are claiming to have won the Techiman South seat with the result declaration form the EC provided," the statement read.

The Association demanded answers on what was preventing the EC from collating the results and wondered if the EC wants to create instability before they adhered to what they described as "the principle of common sense".



They have also called on the Peace Council, European Union, Africa Union, ECOWAS, and all stakeholders to intervene by pressurizing the Electoral Commission to collate the Techiman South parliamentary results before it escalates into the unbearable situation.

