'Collated results not sold at stores' – Ofosu-Ampofo jabs Dr Kunbuor

Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, former MP for Nandom

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo says any member of the NDC who wants to see the collated results of the party in the December 2020 elections as they propagated to the party members can go to either the party offices within the region or the National Headquarters for the parties collated results.

“We don’t have any problem with party members who want to know the collated results of the 2020 elections, they should not take placards unto the streets because the collated results are not sold at stores, but rather they must go to the constituency [offices] or the regional [offices] or even the National Headquarters and they will see the collated results,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen monitored by GhanaWeb.



He asked, “have you seen the NPP advertising their collated results at their party office? How can we challenge the results if we did not collate them?”



Ofosu-Ampofo indicated that it was through the collation of the results that the party got to know that some of the results overturned at some constituencies.



Some leading members of the NDC have called on the party to present to the party members the collated results that they claimed to have had which they argued that the 2020 elections were rigged in favour of the governing NPP.



Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, a member of the Council of Elders of the party at a recent interview on Accra-based Joy News argued that the NDC may run into credibility challenges if the leadership fails to come up with its collated results to convince the electorates.

“For the ordinary party members that you told that we have won the elections through the figures and collation that the party has done, why is it that those figures did not find their way into the court? That is a fundamental question…



“There is only one way to answer this question. Come out and put it in the public domain; this is what we collated. This was what was the outcome. This is the margin by which we won. That has not been fought coming,” Dr Kunbuor said.



He indicated that the party grassroots have been kept in the dark and made to believe John Mahama won the election especially when the leadership is reneging to substantiate its claims.



He disclosed that the Council of Elders has since not received any copy of what the actual election figures are from the functional executives. Although some of the national executives claimed to have the figures, the former Majority leader is questioning the motive in holding on to the information.



“The party is a grassroots party. I don’t know whether people have them (results) or not. Whether they put them out there. I have not come across them. I have heard some officeholders of the party say they have the figures and I say it is a social-democratic party. You have this information you are sitting with, what prevents you from putting them out there so that some of us will stop being harassed on a daily basis?” he quizzes.

The former Attorney General said the NDC failed to carry the grassroots along during the election petition hearing by instituting a parallel arrangement that keeps a conversation among the base of the party.



Dr Kunbuor noted, “if you find out clearly that it is not possible for you to come out, you don’t give that impression that we won the elections”.



He, however, called on the national executives of the party to be responsible and render an account for their stewardship throughout the electioneering process.