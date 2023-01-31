Collation of election results: NDC has learnt its lessons - Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem Constituency

Kofi Iddie Adams, Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, says his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has learnt its lesson when it comes to the issue of collating election results.

According to the Buem MP, heading into the 2024 elections, the NDC is in a better position to collate its own results.



Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) always taunt the NDC at the least opportunity over the latter’s inability to collate election results in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.



According to the NPP members, a party that is unable to collate its own election results should not be taken seriously.

However, speaking to Speaker Nana Fianko on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, “The Agenda,” on Monday, Kofi Adams maintained that his party has learnt its lessons and that the right thing will be done in 2024.



He admitted that in both cases, certain individuals in charge of results collation failed to do their job.



“We have learnt lessons as to why certain things happened, and we will not repeat them. Next time around, even though we have people responsible for various units, there will be a certain level of integration somehow,” Kofi Adam assured.