General News

Collective efforts needed to empower residents of witches camps - Deputy Gender Minister

The Gender Ministry is poised to make the camps better places for occupants

Deputy Gender Minister, Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh, says collective efforts between stakeholders and other ministries will enhance the lives of the aged in the camp.

The Gender Ministry as part of its projects says it is set to renovate some witches' camps and provide them with all amenities to make their lives better.



Speaking to Atinka FM, Deputy Gender Minister, Freda Prempeh said the aged in the witches camp have refused to be reintegrated into their homes for fear of being rejected.



According to her, the Gender Ministry is poised and ready to make the camps better places for these elderly women.

The Ministry of Gender has come under serious criticism from stakeholders and civil society groups, including the Ghana Chapter of Amnesty International for not doing enough as a ministry after attacks on three elderly women in the Savannah Region who faced witchcraft allegations, went viral on social media.



“We have long term plans for the camps, but immediately, we will revamp the camp and ensure that they get all the social amenities. We realized that most of the camps were underdeveloped and without lights. We will see to it that lights and water are sent to these camps. Where there is the need to provide CHIP compounds for the camps, we will collaborate with the Ghana Health Service and Ministry of health to provide one for them. And so it’s a collective effort and if we all collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, the lives of these women will be empowered for the better,” she added.



She noted that the ministry is also considering changing the Witches Camp name tag, adding that it has had a negative influence on the inmates since its inception.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.