Colleges of education non-teaching staff call off indefinite strike

The Association has called off its strike action with immediate effect

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) has called off its indefinite strike action declared on Monday, November 14, 2022.

In a statement dated November 24, 2022, and signed by its National President, Frederick Forkuo Yeboah, the Association said it was ending the action with immediate effect following the conclusion and signing of Conditions of Service for its members with the government.



CENTSAG embarked on a strike action after what it said was the government’s failure to implement an agreed 2022 conditions of service for its members.



The Association had accused the government of years of neglect and unfair treatment with regard to the promotion and placement of its members on the Single Spine Salary Structure.



But in the statement calling off the strike action, the association said “Following a successful conclusion and signing of our Conditions of Services and a review of the effective date for the placement of first-degree holders, we wish to bring to the notice of all members of the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) that the indefinite strike embarked upon on Monday, November 14, 2022, has been called off with immediate effect.



“We wish to state however that inasmuch as we expect a spontaneous response from members of CENTSAG to resumed duty, it is possible that this communication will not reach all on time. In view of this, we wish to crave the indulgence of Management to be circumspect with the punctuality of our members resuming duties,” it added.

GA/BOG