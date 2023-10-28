Cologne to Accra: Watch as Germans get ready to travel to Ghana by road

In the last couple of months, foreigners in particular have been devising various ways to travel to African countries for various purposes through unique routes into the continent.

While the likeliest option is to travel by air, some foreigners are beginning to adopt the use of road routes to make their way into Africa as part of efforts to boost tourism.



In a viral video posted by Cologne2Ghana on TikTok and sighted by GhanaWeb, a convoy of 7 vehicles have taken on the challenge of travelling from Cologne in Germany to Accra, Ghana all by road.



The group and their heavy-duty vans and trucks are expected to go through rather difficult weather conditions and tough travel routes but seem to remain determined they can achieve the task.



Members of the group are seen packing their belongings into the vehicles for which they would need during the daunting drive from Germany to Ghana. Items such as food, water, fuel, clothing, Identification, beds among others are essential for this challenge.

Watch the video below:







MA/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.