Colonel Agyeman’s withdrawal from National Security not as harsh as expected – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

• Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman has been sacked by the National Security Minister

• This follows an alleged assault on journalist Caleb Kudah



• Security analyst Adam Bonaa says the punishment should have been harsher



On the back of the National Security withdrawing Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman as the Director of Operation at the National Security, Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has reacted to this directive taken by the Ministry.



According to him, he expected a harsher punishment than just the sacking of Colonel Agyeman from the National Security for carrying out an attack on Caleb Kudah.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa said, "I was expecting a more harsher or something better than this in the sense that most Ghanaians have a reason to say that the operational wing of the National Security is illegitimate and has been perpetuating the illegality of Ghanaians."



He wondered whether the 4 officers who have been withdrawn from the National Security will be sanctioned by the respective organizations.

"The truth is that is not enough because looking at the officers who were involved, we are aware of only 4 of them who have been withdrawn from the National Security and have been sent back to their mother agency…what is the surety that these guys who are going back to their mother organization will actually be sanctioned," the security analyst added.



Background



Journalist Caleb Kudah was arrested for filming some abandoned MASLOC cars parked within the premises of the National Security Ministry.



His colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo, was also picked up later at the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in a raid for receiving some files from Caleb Kudah.



Following his release, Caleb Kudah has been recounting harrowing experiences during his time with the National Security operatives.



Kudah said he was slapped several times and physically assaulted by the security operatives.

He said one of the security operatives even kicked him in his groin.



Speaking on Citi TV’s current affairs programme The Point of View, Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of the station said the Director of Operations and the operatives who molested Kudah must be sanctioned to deter others.



“They have to take action against Colonel Agyeman because he is a disgrace to the government, he is a disgrace to the National Security, and he is not fit for that job. For this person to treat this young man (Caleb Kudah) like this because he has done something you (Col. Agyeman) consider inappropriate? This is why we fought for this democracy. Take him [Kudah] to court [if he has done something wrong]. This is what we are saying. Process him for court, this is what we call due process.”



“If he did anything wrong he is wrong and wrong is wrong. So, you process him for court and let the due process of the law take its rule. When the likes of Nana Akufo-Addo in the 70s and 80s were fighting for this democracy, where were you? You come and turn everything upside down in the name of primitive National Security,” he recounted.