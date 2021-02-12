Colonel Tahiru (Rtd) wins Council of State slot for Northern Region

Colonel Mahamoud Tahiru (retired) Zunglana (R) is the Council of State member for NR

Colonel Mahamoud Tahiru (retired) Zunglana, a 61-year-old Accountant has been elected Northern Regional Representative to the Council of State.

He polled 23 votes to beat three other contestants in an election held in Tamale on Friday.



Naa Alhassan Andani, immediate past Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited polled eight votes to place second, while Abdul Rashid Mohammed, a 44-year-old teacher, polled a single vote.

Ras Mubarak, the immediate past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu suffered a crushing defeat as he could not secure even a single vote.