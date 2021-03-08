Columnist predicts doom for NDC after Sammy Gyamfi’s outburst

NDC Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi

Economist and Columnist, Isaac ‘Coach Opeele’ Boateng has said recent statements made by the NDC’s National Communications Officer, Samuel ‘Sammy’ Gyamfi is likely to worsen the plight of the already fragile party.

According to him, the failure of the party to properly present its case and causing disappointment amongst its members and well-wishers is a storm which is still passing “and for that to be compounded by Sammy Gyamfi’s outburst”, the party is already in trouble.



He noted that the current happenings in the NDC is just a replay of what happened to the NPP in 2012. “There is a storm brewing in the NDC with Sammy Gyamfi describing the party’s leadership in parliament as disloyal whilst seeking for their removal. This is the same thing that went on in the NPP and caused their internal problems”.



Coach Opeele believes the NDC moving forward will encounter more internal wrangling, especially as they have no unifying head at the moment. “The NDC is acting just like the NPP did when they were in opposition a few years back. I believe the party no more has a head to call its members to order”.



The Social Analyst said this as part of his submission in a panel discussion on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show aired on Happy 98.9 FM.



The NDC had its election petition, claiming no party gained the legal 50% + 1 needed to win the seat of the Presidency dismissed by the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court. According to the court, the case is without merit.



In other events, which is believed to be worsening the woes of the party, the NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has accused the party’s leadership in Parliament as well as the Speaker, Alban Bagbin of betraying the party.

Naming Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu and Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, Sammy Gyamfi said the duo “brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.”



“And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” he said in a Facebook post.



His allegation comes after the NDC MPs on Parliament’s Appointments Committee approved Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul and later approved three other rejected Ministers-designate when they were brought before the House.



Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr. Afriyie Akoto polled 53.96% with 143 votes out of the 265 ballots issued with one spoilt ballot.



Mavis Hawa Koomson also secured 60.75% with 161 votes while Oppong Nkrumah accrued 58.65% with 155 votes.



With Ghana’s Parliament still composed of 137 NPP MPs, 137 NDC MPs and one independent candidate, it shows some MPs from the NDC side had voted to approve the Minister-designates.