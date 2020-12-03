Combine your enthusiasm with patience - NCCE to youth

NCCE wants the youth to be agents of positive change

Jeffery Adda, the Builsa North District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the youth to calm down on their negative youthful exuberance and be agents of positive change in their communities.

“You can do this by changing your attitudes towards people, traditions, religion and beliefs, and learn to combine your enthusiasm with patience. There is the need to live together in harmony and be responsible for defending the frontiers of peace and non-violence,” he said.



Mr Adda made the call at a political party youth activists workshop at Sandema the Builsa North District capital, organised by the Commission with support from the European Union.



He said the aim of the workshop was to equip participants with the basic knowledge and skills on non-violence, to enable the youth participate effectively and ethically in the electoral process.



“The overall goal of the programme is to ensure a violent free, transparent and peaceful political environment before, during and after the elections. It seeks to further increase participation in the democratic and electoral process by youth activists.”



He added that the programme was also intended to raise awareness on the role of the youth to ensure peaceful elections, increase commitment by political party youth activists to tolerance and peaceful coexistence among others.

The workshop attracted officials from the Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission (EC), various political parties, religious leaders, youth groups and some members of the public.



Mr Adda noted that the growing youth population in the country made it important to instill the values of peace, equity and freedom, especially pertaining to democratic practices, adding that young people were innovative and had the power to be positive change agents in the country.



“I urge the youth of Ghana to rise up and devote their strength, influence and power to support the campaign for peace building. The youth should be agents of positive change in their communities,” Mr Adda said.



He said instead of politicians engaging young people as conduits of violence, it was rather beneficial for them to engage the youth in productive ventures to enable them contribute to development programmes for conflict free environment.



This, the Director noted would enable the youth to realise their full potentials and contribute significantly to nation building.

He said it was important for the country to leverage on the power, strength and voice of the youth for the promotion of peace and stability towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



“As young people, we must remember we have a great future ahead of us, and posterity will never forgive us if we allow ourselves to be used to cause conflict before, during and after the elections,” Mr Adda advised.



The Builsa North District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Kwasi Amankwah used the opportunity to school participants on the Public Order Act and election 2020; prospects and challenges.



On his part, Mr Mohammed Sherifdeen Alhassan, the District Director of the EC also sensitized participants on electoral offenses and sanctions, and overview of the Public Elections Regulations (C.1127).