Comrade Amadu Tijani is a Northern Regional Representative of the CPP

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa are all prominent figures in Ghanaian politics. According to Comrade Amadu Tijani Abdul Rahman, affectionately called Comrade T.J, a Northern Regional Representative of the Convention People's Party (CPP), these individuals should join the party to form a strong team that can secure victory in the 2024 election.

Comrade Tijani believes that the CPP has a greater chance of winning the upcoming election compared to any political party in Ghana. He argues that the CPP, once in power, will prioritize the welfare of Ghana's educational institutions, particularly the Ghana Academy. Comrade Tijani asserts that the CPP's policies and strategies will help to revitalize the education system and ensure a brighter future for the country's youth.



By welcoming figures like Adorye, Ntow, Saddique, and Asamoa into the CPP, Comrade Tijani believes that the party can strengthen its position and increase its chances of success in the 2024 election. He sees these individuals as valuable assets who bring with them their own unique experiences and expertise, which can contribute to the overall growth and development of the party.

In conclusion, Comrade Tijani expresses his confidence in the CPP's ability to win the 2024 election and bring about positive change in Ghana. He believes that by uniting influential figures from various backgrounds within the party, the CPP can effectively address the pressing issues facing the country, with a particular focus on the improvement of Ghana's educational institutions, such as Senior high schools, and universities.



He is also lacing up his boots to contest for the party National Youth Organizer slot which he is confident to win. He promises to feed the party members and general public on his policies and plan for the CPP Youth and by extension Ghana youth.