Come back home: PNC extends olive branch to disgruntled members

PNC issued a communiquė on Saturday after holding a national executive committee meeting

The People's National Convention (PNC) has extended an olive branch to "all disgruntled members to come back for the good of our party and country."

This was contained in a communiquė issued by the party on Saturday, 25 February 2023 after its national executive committee meeting held on the same day.



The communiqué, jointly signed by General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla and Vice Chairman Henry Haruna Asante, also announced that the party will be electing it flag bearer and national executives in December this year.



Read the full communiquė below:



COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE PNC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD ON THE 25TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2023



1. NEC had its maiden meeting in line with Article 45(1a) of the PNC constitution to review, among others, the court case brought against the party by the dismissed Chairman and Leader, Mr Moses Dani Baah and Mr David Apasera. The party also reviewed the internal elections - constituencies, regional and national executives, including the flag bearer election.

2. The party wishes to state unequivocally that the application for an interlocutory injunction by the PNC’s dismissed Leader and Chairman to restrain the General Secretary; and the Acting Leader and Chairman, has been refused by the Accra High Court on 1st February 2023. The court has though assured the dismissed Apasera and Dani Baah of a speedy trial should they avail themselves.



3. The party has extended an olive branch to all disgruntled members to come back for the good of our party and country.



4. NEC prudently discussed reports from the regions and that of the Head Office; thereafter, resolved as follows:



a. That the constituencies continue with their elections from March to May 2023.



b. That the regional elections shall be held from June to August 2023.

c. That both national executive elections and the flag bearer election shall be held by December 2023 in the Northern Region.



5. The following committees were formed -- the Congress Committee, the Vetting Committee, the Fundraising Committee and the Constitutional Review Committee.



6. The party is hopeful that this exercise shall put it on the right footing to win power come the 2024 general elections.