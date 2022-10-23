Come clean, call a dialogue on the economy it served me well as president - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has advised the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to 'humble' himself and call a national forum on the economic difficulties facing Ghanaians.

Describing the situation as dire, the former president expressed concerns about whether the country can even survive until an IMF programme is reached because the economy appears to be heading into a crash.



He told the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at his office on Friday, October 21, that Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, had all along been hiding behind a woeful economy and rather painting a rosy picture as if all was well.



He stated further that the situation in the country now behoves on the government to be transparent and reach out to the 'best brains' to help the country out of the situation.



“The government should come clean and tell us, ‘What is the state of the economy?’ You must put everything on the table,” he said.



“That is why I called for a national dialogue. I said, bring the best brains together. I have been president before, it served me well. I called the Senchi Forum, it didn’t reduce my stature as President.”

He said if immediate action is not taken, “it will be catastrophic for all of us”.



Ghana is currently at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking a $3-billion cushion to save the ailing economy.



