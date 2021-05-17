Come clean on ‘dumsor’ and ‘dumsiesie’ – IES to govt

Minister for Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security, Nana Amoasi VII, is challenging the government to come clean on the current power challenges explaining that there are power outages in people’s homes elsewhere that have nothing to do with the problems the government claims it is fixing.

He asked the government to tell Ghanaians what plan he has to deal with the energy situation.



On Sunday, the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh explained that the reasons why power cuts are happening is because of the ongoing work “ So we have to put out the lights somewhere so that someone can do that work”. The Minister explained.

But Nana Amoasi said “Yesterday lights went out in homes. I can tell you in Takoradi it has nothing to do with the inter-connection lines. I can just give you two areas which has no linkage to the work that is undertaken. The point is we have weak transmission and distribution system because there is lack of funds to fix this things”.



Meanwhile, Nana Amoasi who spoke on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show further indicated that claims by the Minister to have saved Ghana $2.761 billion in the energy sector cannot be verified but the government should tell Ghanaians about the debt in the sector. “We appeal to him to put out the debt as well so that we know. And so further and better particulars needed on how he arrived at the figures he made on savings”.