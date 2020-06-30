Politics

Come out and register for voter card so we can kick out NPP - PPP

The National Youth Coordinator of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah, has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Electoral Commission (EC) has encouraged Ghanaians to register their names for the voter card massively.

He said Ghanaians who want to kick the New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of office for their incompetent leadership must come out in their numbers and register.



That, he noted is the only was way to stop the NPP and the NDC from ruling again.



He also charged the government to put in measures to allow Ghanaians who stranded abroad to come back home so they will have the opportunity to register to vote in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.



He added that the EC has engaged with the party on all fronts towards the compilation of the new register.

He said just the EC has engaged all political parties, the PPP has not been an exception.



The EC will from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 start the voter registration exercise.



The exercise will now end on Thursday, August 6, according to the EC.

