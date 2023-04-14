0
Come to the table with competing ideas - Dr. Pumpuni Asante tells politicians

Kojo Pumpuni Asante CDD Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD, Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has added his voice to calls for politicians to avoid the use of intemperate language to incite the people in the lead-up to elections.

Dr. Asante said inciting violence by political opponents derails the process that has been built by Ghana over the years to consolidate its democracy.

He was contributing to a discussion on Joy News on hate speech.

Dr. Asante said, "This approach to party politics has not taken us anywhere.”

He reiterated calls for the political players to come forth with solutions and ideas, especially those that would get Ghana out of its current economic quagmire.

Dr. Pumpuni Asante gave a reminder of the need to make the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) work.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
