Coming up on The Lowdown: State of Nigeria before and after elections

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The next episode of The Lowdown touches on the general mood in Nigeria before and after their just-ended general elections on February 25, 2023.

Nigeria before the elections had most of its citizens chanting Peter Obi’s name as president. Nevertheless, the aftermath of the elections proved otherwise.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was announced as the winner dashing the hopes of the many Nigerians who hoped for a new regime.

Ghanaian representatives of the parties sit with Daniel Oduro, host of The Lowdown to analyse the state of Nigeria pre and post elections.

Mr. Lukman Otunba who is the APC rep, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the LP rep in Ghana argue it out on why their respective candidates deserved to win or to have won the election while a journalist, Babatunde Adeola shares his observations during the highly anticipated general elections in Nigeria.

Catch these and more in the next edition of The Lowdown which airs on GhanaWeb TV on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Watch some excerpts of the interview below:

