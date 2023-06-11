0
Coming up on The Lowdown: The big conversation with the multifaceted man, Kojo Bonsu

Kojo Bonsu 123.png Ghanaian politician, Kojo Bonsu

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week on The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro brings you the second half of his interaction with the multifaceted man, Kojo Bonsu.

The man of many professions walks us through how he got into business, sports and politics.

A former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, also reveals the likelihood to close down his business due to harsh economic impacts.

This edition of The Lowdown highlights these and more.

Watch it this Monday, June 12, 2023, as it airs on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch a preview of the interview below:

