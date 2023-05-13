0
Coming up on The Lowdown: Understanding the rationale behind intimate partner violence

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the space of two weeks in April and May, there were three reported cases of partners who resorted to killing as a payback to get even at their partners who may have rejected them or cheated on them.

This growing trend has seen partners, particularly males, using murder as a means to get back at their significant others, who they believe cheated on them or failed to reciprocate their feelings.

In a bid to understand how individuals get to the point of murdering their partners, the next episode of The Lowdown brings you the psychological aspect of this behaviour.

Daniel Oduro sits with a sociologist, Dr. Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng to bring to bare the traits individuals must look out for in themselves and their partners to at least curb the number of intimate partner violence cases.

Join the conversation on The Lowdown as it airs on Monday, May 15, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

