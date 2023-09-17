Commando: The popular police officer who has been combating crime in Madina

Sergeant Kwabena Tandoh, aka, Commando

In the bustling constituency of Madina, there's a name that resonates with every resident - "Commando." Although it's not his official title, it's a name etched into the minds of many within the community. Sergeant Kwabena Tandoh, the man behind the moniker, is a beacon of unwavering dedication in the fight against crime in Madina.

Madina, like any other vibrant place, experiences its ups and downs in crime rates. Yet, within this enclave, there's a guardian angel everyone knows - Sergeant Kwabena Tandoh, aka, Commando. But beyond the alias, he's a man driven by a profound commitment to his duty as a police officer.



What sets Sergeant Tandoh apart is his unyielding integrity and bravery. He is a shining example of an officer who unflinchingly confronts danger with speed and courage. Notably, he's never been associated with soliciting or accepting bribes, a testament to his integrity.



With the rank of sergeant, he fearlessly navigates the alleys and corners that others might deem "no-go areas." Whenever there are reports unrest in these neighbourhoods, Commando is known to venture there, calming the storm before it even starts.



Another thing worth knowing is his embracement of technology. From his helmet to his body vest and even his well-known motorcycle, cameras are present, capturing all. Ensuring transparency and accountability in all his affairs.



His valor has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. Whenever international media outlets like the BBC report on the police, there's a good chance that Sergeant Tandoh's picture will be used.

It's worth noting that his trusty motorbike reportedly was a generous gift from Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President and former Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Abu-Bakar Siddique Boniface.



In an era where bravery and commitment among the police are sometimes waning, Sergeant Kwabena Tandoh, or "Commando" as Madina knows him, stands as a testament to the honor of the Ghana police service, an officer whose dedication keeps the streets of Madina a little safer each day.



