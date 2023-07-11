Commercial activities at Sekondi Market restored with support from Egyapa Mercer

MP for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Commercial activities at the Sekondi Market that came to a halt after torrential rains a fortnight ago caused some significant damage to the roofing of the fish market has been repaired.

This was made possible after the Assembly called on Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, for support to repair the roofing of the building.



In an interview with Connect FM, a Takoradi-based radio network, Hon. Mercer said; “when it came to my attention that the roofing was in an unpleasant state, I spoke to the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) and promised to mobilize resources to repair it in earnest to help restore commercial activities. So I had to use my social investment fund to repair the roofing.”



Hon. Mercer in the interview also indicated that the reconstruction of the Sekondi Market into an ultramodern state-of-the-art market is in the pipeline, and that was part of the reason why the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) could not readily make any budget allocations to fix the damaged roofing after the torrential rainfall.



He reiterated that item number 33 on the approved list of Public Investment Projects (PIP) from 2022 to 2024 for the medium term of the Government, captures the Sekondi Market redevelopment.

So the expectation is that the Sekondi Market would be re-constructed within the period, therefore making it difficult for STMA to spend any money to repair the damaged roofing.



He underscored that the current financial challenges that the country faces made it difficult for the Government to fund new public investment projects in 2023.



However, now that the economy is picking up again, he’s hopeful that the Government will have the ability to start funding some PIPs.



To that end, he indicated that he will work diligently to ensure that the planned redevelopment of Sekondi Market gets the necessary funding to help stimulate commercial activities within the Metropolis.