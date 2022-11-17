Committee on Ofori-Atta's Removal: How was KT Hammond selected to be co-chair? - Kwesi Pratt

The managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has raised concerns about the composition of the ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to look into a censure motion against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana panel discussion monitored by GhanaWeb on November 16, Kwesi Pratt questioned the consideration that went into the selection of the members of the committee.



He added that the members of the committee have been engaging in needless confrontations, which is sending the wrong signal to the general public.



"…if you look at the members of the ad hoc committee… I’m sitting back as a citizen, and I’m just wondering what went into the selection of these persons as members of the ad hoc committee. And I can’t make up my mind. What went into the selection?



"What consideration went into the selection of KT Hammond as co-chairman of this committee… Normally, if you look at such committees as laypersons, you will be able to tell what went into the selection of certain people based on their background, their practices, and so on.



"Now I am totally confused. There is the other co-chairperson, and I am also asking why. A considerable amount of time on the committee is being spent on needless contestations. Why that is happening, I don’t know. All of us who are watching this drama play out have to be exceedingly careful about the signals we send out there into the public domain," he said.



The 8-member ad hoc committee started work on Monday, November 14, and it is expected to make a determination on the removal of Ofori-Atta within 7 days.

The committee is co-chaired by Members of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, and Bolgatanga, Dominic Ayine.



The members of the committee from the minority caucus include the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the MP for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings; and the MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor.



The other members from the majority caucus are MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah; MP for Asante-Akim Central, Michael Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi; and MP for Sekondi, Andrew Kofi Agyapa Mercer.



IB/SEA