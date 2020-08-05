Regional News

Committee set up to investigate TKSHS riots

Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School

The Sekyere-Kumawu District Security Committee (DISEC) has set up a three-member committee to investigate students’ disturbances at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (TKSHS) at Kumawu, the district capital.

The Committee, which has one week to present its report, has Mr Joseph Donkor, the District Director of Education, as chairman.



Other members are Detective Inspector Samuel Oppong of the District Police Command and Mr Gideon Boateng, Deputy District Coordinating Director.



The students after writing the integrated science paper of the ongoing West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on Monday morning, went on rampage and destroyed several properties including food served at the dining hall.



They accused the headmaster of intimidation during the examination, resulting in their inability to write the paper well.

They marched through the Kumawu Township with clubs and stones chanting war songs.



It took the intervention of the District Chief Executive, Mr Samuel Addai Agyekum, to calm down the students and advised them to return to campus to write the second section of the paper, which was scheduled for the afternoon.



Meanwhile, calm has returned to the school when the Ghana News Agency visited the campus on Wednesday morning.



Visual Arts students who opted for leather works were expected to write their paper on Wednesday morning.

